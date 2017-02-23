Former deputy Calvin Fields bond denied by judge after alarming evidence against him

JACKSON, Tenn. — New alarming accusations came to light Thursday against a former West Tennessee deputy as he returned before a federal judge asking to be released on bond.

It was an emotional day in federal court for former Crockett County deputy Calvin Fields and his family.

Fields entered a not guilty plea.

FBI Agent Scott Lawson took the stand in Fields’ bond hearing, saying this investigation started after a drive-by shooting Jan. 19 on Polar Street in Gadsden. No one was injured.

That alleged gunman told investigators Fields, while on and off duty, had provided security for him during multiple drug deals and ordered that drive-by three times in the same day.

Agent Lawson says phone records show Fields called the shooting suspect 27 times in six hours the morning of the drive-by. He says Fields has since admitted to agents the target of the shooting was another drug dealer’s sister who may have been pregnant with his child.

The investigation by the FBI, Drug Task Force and Crockett County Sheriff’s Office reportedly uncovered 360 calls between Fields and the drive-by suspect in a six-week period.

Investigators say they matched dates and times their informant said Fields worked with him to GPS data from his patrol car. The FBI says it also has video from businesses showing Fields in the area of where these alleged drug deals happened.

On Feb. 13, the FBI says Fields met an undercover agent at Highway 20 Motel in Bells to help a dealer move two ounces of cocaine in exchange for $400. This incident ultimately led to his indictment on federal drug trafficking and weapons counts.

As Fields wiped tears from his eyes Thursday, his mother took the stand saying her 24-year-old son is kind, helpful and has never been in trouble. After testimony, the judge denied bail, which means Fields will stay behind bars until trial.

FBI agents also testified Thursday that Fields admitted to tipping off a drug dealer in early December before the Drug Task Force arrived at his home with a search warrant.