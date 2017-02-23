Fundraiser held to honor the memory of elementary student

BOLIVAR, Tenn.-People gathered Thursday evening in Bolivar to remember a young elementary school student fatally shot along with his father, last year.

Javarrie Robertson’s uncle is the head coach of the Bolivar Middle School basketball team and wanted to do something to keep the memory of his nephew, known as Jo-Jo, alive.

He hosted the fundraising game for a scholarship in the 13-year-old’s name. He hopes to help two high school students and four middle schoolers every year with the scholarship.

“He loved the community so when you show that support and show that love to people, people will come and show that love back to you,”

said Demitrice Beauregart, Javarrie’s uncle.

“My baby loved people and its showing tonight that he loved people he was just a lovable kid,” said Fabre Ford, Javarrie’s mother.

The family plans to make this game an annual event. They would also like to announce that they were able to raise enough money to give 4 $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors.