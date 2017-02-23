Lane College president strives to lead academically, spiritually

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each week in February in honor of Black History Month, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News recognizes an African American making an impact in the community.

Step on campus at Lane College. Third floor. Bray Hall. You will find Dr. Logan Hampton. “Every day I wake up just inspired and motivated,” he said.

Hampton become Lane College’s 10th president in June 2014. “I work to get students saved and educated,” he said.

Hampton’s passions include ministry and education. He said Lane College allows him to pursue both. “I guess it was a dream job that I didn’t know existed,” he said.

Lane College educates young people who otherwise may not have had the opportunity to go to college. “Many of our students have been legislated out, policied out, financed out of higher education,” Hampton said.

This is a second chance. “They see an education at Lane College as their pathway to make life better,” Hampton said.

Hampton said he hopes students can turn past experiences into something positive. “At Lane College, every day counts,” he said.

He says he hopes to see Lane College expand its borders in the future. “Pray for us,” he said. “Say good things about us. Send us your students and send us your gifts.”

Hampton said he wants the college to have a positive impact on people who live in the surrounding community.

Hampton earned degrees from Arkansas Tech, Northwestern State, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He also attended seminary at Texas Christian.