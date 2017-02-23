Man accused of kidnapping wife to undergo mental evaluation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man accused of kidnapping his wife and stuffing her in his car’s trunk returned to court Thursday.

Patrick Lamar Moore faces counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault.

Investigators say he strangled and then kidnapped his estranged wife from a house in south Jackson back in January, ending up in Chester County.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge ordered Moore undergo a mental evaluation within the next 30 days.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.