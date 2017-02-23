March of Dimes kicks off ‘March for Babies’ fundraising campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — The March of Dimes kicked off its biggest fundraising mission of 2017 Thursday in downtown Jackson.

Supporters gathered at The Lift to celebrate the start of “March for Babies,” a campaign that last year brought in more than $100,000 for children born prematurely or with birth defects.

This year’s campaign will culminate in a walk on the campus of Union University in April.

“We’re walking for healthy babies. We’re walking to support the families that have had premature babies and help them sustain healthy lives,” walk chairperson Leonie Henley said.

According to the March of Dimes, more than 81,000 babies are born in Tennessee every year, and 8,000 of them are born prematurely.

Contact the March of Dimes if you’re interested in getting involved with this year’s walk.