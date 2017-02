MCSD: Person shot along Mifflin Road behind bars

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Investigators say the person shot Saturday along Mifflin Road in east Madison County is now behind bars.

Thursday, the Madison County Sheriffs Department confirmed Clint West is charged with four counts including aggravated domestic assault and aggravated domestic burglary, in an incident that involved several people.

Investigators said West was shot by someone defending someone else and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.