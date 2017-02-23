New Aspell Recovery Center building dedicated, honors the work of one of its own

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Aspell Recovery Center dedicated its newest building to one of their own, Dr. Gus Middleton.

Organizers said Dr. Middleton and his late wife were very instrumental in getting this program to where it is today.

Officials with Aspell said the building is an upgrade from what it once was and believes it will improve the lives of patients and staff.

“He was very instrumental in our growth and expansion, being able to add there new buildings and other property here so we can serve more people,” said former Aspell Recovery board president Les Jaco.

The building has been in use for 6 months. The Aspell Recovery Center helps men and women fight alcohol and drug addiction.