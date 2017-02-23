Small Chance for Severe Weather Friday Night

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. Thursday



Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are forecast tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise at 6:32 a.m. Friday morning.

A cold front will move into West Tennessee Friday night bringing much cooler weather for the last weekend of February. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form along that front and could be accompanied by one or two severe thunderstorms, especially in northwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for parts of the Mid-South near Paris and Camden.

Damaging winds will be the main threats if any storms become severe. Colder air will come in afterwards with temperatures in the 30s feeling like 20s due to windy conditions on Saturday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com