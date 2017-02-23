UPDATE: CashMaster robbed in north Jackson; suspects detained in Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn — “I just got robbed! I just got robbed at gunpoint! The lady said give me your money or I’m going to set it off in here.”

Robbin Holmes describes the frightening moment an employee next door came running to her for help.

“She robbed the place of an undetermined amount of money,” Lt. Derrick Tisdale of the Jackson Police Department said.

Around 2:30 p.m., Thursday the CashMaster on Vann Drive was robbed. Police said the woman demanded money then sped away in a gray Dodge Charger or Avenger.

“According to information, this vehicle was driven by a black male,” Tisdale said.

The incident sent workers inside CashMaster into a panic.

“The employee came running in here and she was crying. She said ‘lock your doors because I just got robbed at gunpoint!’,” Holmes said.

Holmes said she did not hesitate to act.

“I immediately pushed my panic button to alert 911,” she remembered.

Holmes says it is the first time she ever had to push the button.

“We do believe we have them at this time,” Tisdale said.

Police confirmed the suspects were spotted and pulled over in Shelby County about an hour later but it does not stop workers from worrying.

“The car was apparently parked in front of our store,” said Leslie Mills who is the store manager at a neighboring tuxedo rental shop.

Mills said with the amount of traffic they see in the parking lot, the robbery does not come as a surprise.

“There have been several arguments out here in the store front and in front of CashMaster before, plus this is a place where people get on and off the bus, so we do have drifters that come in off the street sometime,” Mills said.

All reasons why these business owners said they are always looking out for one another.

“You just have to be careful, but we try to look out for each other in this shopping center,” Holmes said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Jackson police if a gun was used during the robbery, but they were unable to confirm that.

Investigators said they will review surveillance footage and search the car for evidence.

Police have not released the names of the suspects.