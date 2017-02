WEATHER UPDATE

DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS WILL ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH TODAY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON CONTINUING INTO THE EVENING HOURS AS A COLD FRONT MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. A FEW STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE DURING THIS TIME. TEMPERATURES WILL BE WELL ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH FRIDAY WITH AFTERNOON HIGHS IN THE MID 70S TO NEAR 80 DEGREES.

EXPECT DRY AND COOLER WEATHER OVER THE WEEKEND. AFTERNOON HIGHS WILL GENERALLY BE IN THE 50S WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS NEAR FREEZING BY SUNDAY MORNING. RAIN CHANCES RETURN TO THE FORECAST EARLY NEXT WEEKWITH TEMPERATURES WARMING BACK INTO THE 60S AND 70S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com