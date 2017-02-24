Castille wants gold for himself and team

JACKSON, Tenn — Liberty Tech’s very own Rodney Castille became the first Crusader to bring home a state title in the 300 hurdles. Of course he wants to repeat this year, but he also wants his teammates to succeed. Being apart of two relay teams that made it to state, he wants everyone to know what winning a gold feels like. That’s why he’s pushing his teammates now.

“I’m just about to go all out, like 100 percent every practice this year, like that’s what I’m telling them man, we need to come now, get in shape while other teams still trying to get they schedule together,” Castille said.

Now he and his team will eventually start getting after it and chasing that gold, just as soon as all the members of the team get there as some are still chasing a state title in basketball.