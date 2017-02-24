Eastern Star hold its annual bean dinner in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.-Friday in Chester County, the Eastern Star organization held its annual bean dinner.

The group holds this event to raise money for many charities and to give 2 scholarships to high school seniors.

The Eastern Star also has canned food drives for local churches.

Friday’s lunch of beans, corn bread and coleslaw cost just $5, as people could dine in or carry out as well.

The matron for the group talked about how the people support the group.

“Because it is our only project we do once a year, people do turn out and we’ve been doing this a long time,” said Judy Ruth, event organizer.

The Eastern Star expected more than 200 people to come in and eat lunch. They have been holding the Eastern Star bean lunch for over 10 years now.