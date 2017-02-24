Sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Hardeman County Sheriff’s Dept.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Katherine Ware worked as an administrative assistant for the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department from 2004 until she was terminated in July 2016. The mayor says she was terminated over a salary dispute and poor job performance.

“I did recommend her termination 6 months prior to the sheriff terminating her for insubordination and violating county policies and also falsifying documents,” says Mayor Jimmy Sain, Mayor of Hardeman County.

But according to a civil suit filed by Ware, her termination was a result of denying sexual advances by her superior, Chief Deputy Sheriff, Billy Davis. She filed a complaint last Friday, highlighting a number of detailed occasions when she alleges she was sexually harassed while at work. Her attorneys told us…

“We believe that the information contained in the complaint is accurate,” says Charles Barnett, attorney for the plaintiff. “You can see that the complaint is filed as a verified complaint; that’s been filed under oath.”

Mayor Sain told us, he fully supports his law enforcement staff.

“We have a fine staff at the sheriff’s department,” says Mayor Slain. “Chief Deputy Davis is, I think, a fine officer. I’ve known him for a long time, very trustworthy, and I back him 150 percent.”

In the lawsuit, Ware is asking for back pay and compensation for pain and suffering as well as the reinstatement of her job there at the sheriff’s department.

“The sheriff called in the TBI for investigation on the allegations in the lawsuit,” Mayor Sain says.

We also spoke to Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen who says, he is unable to comment on the allegations at this time due to any pending investigation.