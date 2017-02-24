Federal appeals court reverses death case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal appeals court has reversed a death penalty case that was prosecuted by Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich because the FBI paid a key witness $750 but the witness lied about it under oath.

On Friday, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the prosecutor had a duty to disclose the payment instead of allowing the witness to commit perjury.

The court granted a new trial for Andrew Lee Thomas Jr., who was convicted in the 1997 death of an armored truck driver in Memphis.

Weirich issued a statement saying she didn’t learn about the payment until 10 years after trial. She has asked the state attorney general’s office to appeal the decision.

Weirich is facing disciplinary charges in connection with another murder case she prosecuted.