Jackson businesses honored at annual Jewel Awards banquet

JACKSON, Tenn.-For the 16th year, “jewels” of the Jackson business community are honored at an annual banquet, Friday evening.

Hosted by the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce the Jewel Awards recognize entrepreneurs in the Hub City.

One past winner said the recognition can often mean a boost in business.

“I actually saw my business increase 15 percent, just from winning the award, so I think a lot of businesses are recognizing economically they’ll do better with bottom lines and they’re going out for the awards,” said Duane Cherry, with the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce.

The event is also a fundraiser for the “Follow Me into Business” youth program, which allows teens hands-on learning experiences through job shadowing and mentoring.