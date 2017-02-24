Lady Hawks ready for a strong 2017 season

JACKSON, Tenn — The South Side Lady Hawks are gearing up for the upcoming season. Losing in the first round of the region tournament last year, the Lady Hawks are ready to get over the hump this season.

The team only graduated one senior last year, so head coach Lori Benson feels real good about the team she has this year. But she’s also very honest about what they need to fix in order to be a really good team.

“We need to pick up our hitting a little bit, our hitting is not going very well right now at this moment,” Benson said. “Our pitch selection is not very good, but overall pitching’s great, defense is looking pretty good, it’s just mainly our hitting.”

Well good thing it’s early, because the Lady Hawks can turn that around I’m sure. Benson also knows when you go to games, it’ll be well worth it.

“A lot of girls working hard not going to give up, I know we didn’t last year and I hope I can depend on them not to do that again this year,” Benson said. “They want to do good and so I can expect them to do that.”

They’ll get to face off against another team next Saturday in a play date against Liberty.