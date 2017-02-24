Man accused of impersonating TBI agent at massage business

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee man is accused of going into a massage business and posing as a TBI agent performing an investigation.

Eric Quick, 26, of Gainesboro, is accused of impersonating a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent Feb. 21 at a Murfreesboro massage business, according to a TBI release.

Investigators say Quick told employees he was a special agent with the TBI and was there to inspect the location.

Quick also reportedly said he wanted a session with a therapist as part of an undercover investigation into human trafficking at massage parlors.

Quick has never been employed with the TBI, according to the release.

TBI agents arrested Quick Thursday night and charged him with one count of criminal impersonation.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $1,500 bond.