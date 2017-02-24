Man accused of wielding machete, BB gun in parking lot

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of running around a restaurant parking lot with a machete and BB gun now faces charges of aggravated assault, public intoxication and having drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, officers found Ryan Mills in the Los Portales parking lot along South Highland Avenue.

Witnesses told police Mills pointed a BB handgun at a man while running around with a machete.

Officers say he smelled of alcohol and had a marijuana pipe in his pocket.