Mugshots : Madison County : 2/23/17 – 2/24/17

1/22 Duane Hallenback DUI

2/22 Shenna Young Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/22 Ryan Mills Aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

4/22 Rusty Chappell Public intoxication

5/22 Russell Jones Violation of probation

6/22 Rockel Humphrey Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/22 Ray Brown No charges entered

8/22 Martin Anderson Criminal impersonation

9/22 Laurence Johnson No charges entered

10/22 Lauren Ward Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/22 Keara Turner Resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation, failure to appear

12/22 Johnathon Rowland Cruelty to animals

13/22 Jasamine Phelps-Chism Assault

14/22 Heather Best Violation of probation

15/22 George Woods No charges entered

16/22 George Carroll Schedule II & VI drug violations

17/22 Debreccia Davis No charges entered

18/22 Darryl Rogers DUI

19/22 D’Andre Holmes Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear

20/22 Christopher Jones Methamphetamine possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia

21/22 Cerdric Cross Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/22 Arsenio Parchman Failure to appear













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/24/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.