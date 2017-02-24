Mugshots : Madison County : 2/23/17 – 2/24/17 February 24, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22Duane Hallenback DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Shenna Young Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Ryan Mills Aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Rusty Chappell Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Russell Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Rockel Humphrey Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Ray Brown No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Martin Anderson Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Laurence Johnson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Lauren Ward Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Keara Turner Resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Johnathon Rowland Cruelty to animals Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Jasamine Phelps-Chism Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Heather Best Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22George Woods No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22George Carroll Schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Debreccia Davis No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Darryl Rogers DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22D’Andre Holmes Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Christopher Jones Methamphetamine possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Cerdric Cross Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Arsenio Parchman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/24/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore