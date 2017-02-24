North Parkway Middle School celebrates Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn.-Students at North Parkway Middle School held their annual Black History Month program, Friday with the theme, “Every Voice Lifted.”

Black lawyers in Jackson-Madison County, who said they wanted the share with the students they could achieve success themselves with hard work. Organizers also said they wanted to expose the students to people they can look up to.

“I am my brothers keeper and I have an obligation to give back to my community and to support not only public education but our young people here in Jackson-Madison County,” said Jackson city councilman, Ernest Brooks II.

The school has been doing this program for 5 years. Friday’s guest speaker was J. Emmit Ballard, the first black lawyer here in Jackson.