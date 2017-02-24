NY Giants GM visits North Side High School in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — New York Giants Senior VP and General Manager Jerry Reese visited students Friday at North Side High School in Jackson. He talked about what it takes to be successful.

“The number one thing is to have a great attitude,” Reese said.

Reese grew up in Tiptonville. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin and coached there, then went on to work for the NY Giants. Reese became the third African-American general manager in the NFL after taking over the franchise in 2007.

“We’ve been in New Jersey now for about 18 years, but it’s always great to come home,” Reese said.

Reese encouraged students to have a good attitude, be grateful and show respect. “I think the kids have to learn that today a lot of times that’s something they overlook,” North Side High School Principal Jason Bridgeman said.

Reese also touched on the importance of putting forth your best effort, something football player Greg Emerson takes to heart. “Gotta keep grinding and try and get this state ring next year before I go off to college,” Emerson said.

Reese also signed autographs and posed for pictures. “I was so happy,” Chardenea Harrison, a freshman, said. “I was just cheesing the whole time.”

Reese still has ties to West Tennessee. His sister, Sandra Lanier, works at North Side. “I was just so glad he decided to come,” Lanier said. “He felt me worthy of coming for free, so that was great.”

Reese’s mom also still lives in Tiptonville. “There’s a lot of people that helped me get to where I am, and I just want to try to give back to the community and encourage the young people,” Reese said.

Faculty at North Side High School said they bring in a speaker once a month to talk to students.

Reese said he plans to hang out with family while he is in town this weekend and get some good food.