Temps Drop Thirty Degrees Overnight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Friday

A cold front is moving into West Tennessee now bringing light scattered rain showers and gusty winds. As we go through Friday night, stray showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not likely. Conditions will become very cold overnight for the start of the last weekend of February.



TONIGHT

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible this evening before the cold front move east of the area by midnight leaving us with drier conditions for early Saturday. If any thunderstorms develop, one or two could be strong, but severe weather still looks unlikely. Temperatures will fall to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will feel like they’re below freezing Saturday morning with winds from the northwest at 10-15 miles per hour. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com