Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jena Verser

PINSON, Tenn. — At South Elementary, Jena Verser said she tries to apply life skills to the lessons she teaches second graders each day.

“They need to know in life, for everything you do there’s a reaction,” Verser said. “For every action there’s a reaction, so it just helps them to know, ‘I have to be responsible. If I don’t, this could happen to me.'”

Verser has been teaching for 10 years and said each group of students brings something new.

“Just getting new students every year and watching them grow and blossom into great productive citizens, you never know what you’re going to get,” Verser said.

A product of the Jackson-Madison County School System, Verser found teaching to be her second career but felt a call to the classroom. She’s now working on her Ph.D. and believes she’s exactly where she needs to be.

“Once you get in the classroom, it’s a totally different environment. Keep an open mind, and you will always have a lot of long, hard days, but at the end of the day you love it and it pays off. It’s worth it,” Verser said.

Verser will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery’s Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com with a brief description of why they deserve the honor.