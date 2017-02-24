Tennessee Highway Patrol major resigns following arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State officials say the head of the Special Investigations Bureau with the Tennessee Highway Patrol has resigned following his arrest on charges that include aggravated assault and public intoxication.

Department of Safety and Homeland Security officials announced Friday that 47-year-old Stacy Williams had resigned before he was fired following an internal investigation.

Williams and his wife were arrested earlier this month at their home in Altamont in Grundy County. Grundy County officials at the time said deputies encountered a disturbance between Williams and his neighbors and had to subdue him with a stun gun.

Williams was also charged with one count of resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

It’s not clear if Williams or his wife have an attorney to comment on their behalf. Williams had been a trooper since 1994.