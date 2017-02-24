UPDATE: Investigators have named suspects in shooting of Bolivar teen

BOLIVAR, Tenn.-Suspects are named in the Monday night shooting of a Bolivar Central High School student, who is improving according to his family.

Officers said Keith Hussey Junior is wanted on counts of filing a false police report and accessory after the fact in the shooting of 18-year-old Jarian Green.

While suspected gunman, Antonius Douglas is wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder, have a gun an a convicted felon and another weapons count.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the U.S. Marshals Service at (731) 427-4661.