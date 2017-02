US Marshals capture man wanted by Milan police

MILAN, Tenn. — A man wanted on robbery and theft charges has been captured.

Stephen Farrow, 37, has been captured in Weakley County by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, according to Lt. Chris Vandiver with the Milan Police Department.

Farrow is being taken to the Milan Police Department for processing and will then be transferred to the Gibson County Jail.

Farrow was wanted on counts of aggravated robbery and felony theft.