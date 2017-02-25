40° Temperature Change from Yesterday to Today!

WEATHER UPDATE – 5:00a

If you haven’t stepped outside yet this morning, make sure you grab a jacket before you do! Wind chills right now are in the middle to upper 20’s here in West Tennessee. We broke a record high yesterday of 76° only to turn around and feel frigid temperatures this morning! What a difference! Skies are now clear after the storms moved through late last night. The wind is howling out of the northwest adding to the bitter temperatures outside!

Speaking of the wind, it is going to stay pretty consistent today coming out of the WNW giving us that added wind chilly all day long. Temperatures are going to stay in the middle and upper 40’s for the rest of the day. That means that we are going to see near a 40 degree temperature difference from yesterday’s high all thanks to a cold front that is well off to our east now. Skies will also stay clear, so we will have lots of sunshine on a more positive note.

Right before sunset the wind should die down between 5-10 mph but the temperatures will also drop. The low for Jackson tonight is forecast to be a freezing 25° with clear skies staying in place. Sunday will bring even more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. The highs tomorrow will reach into the 50’s.

Around mid-afternoon on Sunday clouds will move in from the south, but keep the temperatures warmer for our lows. Overnight we will begin to see scattered rain showers across West Tennessee and by Monday morning it will become a more widespread activity. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60’s Monday and by Tuesday we will see 70’s again, but the rain is going to last until Wednesday. By the end of the week we will then return back to 50’s for our highs and 30’s for our lows with clear skies.

Stay in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more weather updates! Everyone have a great and safe weekend!

Lainey Catron

Storm Team 7 Forecaster

Twitter – @WBBJ7Lainey

Facebook – facebook.com/laineycatronwbbj

Email – lcatron@wbbjtv.com