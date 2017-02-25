Very Cold Overnight Underway! Warmer Temperatures To Close Out The Weekend

WEATHER UPDATE – 10:33 pm

A very cold overnight underway across West Tennessee. Temperatures are already in the low 30s across most of the region. Temperatures will fall overnight into the low to mid 20s! Brr. On the bright side its only one night this week that cold. We quickly rebound Sunday with temperatures making it back into the upper 50s, perhaps a few 60s south of I-40.

Tonight:

Clear and Calm with temperatures falling through the 20s. Low around 20-23­°F.

The start of the work week looks wet. But it could feature thunderstorms by Tuesday Afternoon, and perhaps a few stronger storms for Wednesday showing up. Models are little out of sync, at this time. But they do all agree its going to be wet through Wednesday Night.

Tonight’s Forecast:

