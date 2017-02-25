Community enjoys tunes at Jackson Handbell Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was special tune ringing in the air this afternoon at the annual Jackson Handbell Festival at First Baptist Church.

About 80 people from seven church handbell groups practiced all morning for this joint performance for the community.

“This is a beautiful Saturday,” concert conductor Bill Smith said. “They could have been anywhere other than this and they choose to be here. To prepare music to share God’s word. That’s the important part.”

This is the second year First Baptist Church has hosted the concert