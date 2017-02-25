Families enjoy annual Mardi Gras Parade & Block Party

JACKSON, Tenn — Mardi Gras arrived early in west Tennessee as many families gathered for the annual ‘Downtown Jackson Kids Parade and Block Party’.

Costume contest winners, Debbie Jernigan and her granddaughter Hadley were in their most festive outfits for the event. “It’s Mardi Gras! Anything purple, gold, green, glittery, gaudy, shiny, sparkly and we’re good!”

From festive costumes, to creative face paintings, everyone was sure to find something to catch their interest during the Mardi Gras celebration.

“An 8 foot tall cow in a dress. Who sees that in downtown Jackson everyday? You’ll see it today.” Organizer, J.V. Thompson said.

Many local organizations and businesses volunteer each year. Some send their mascots, while others help run arts and crafts booths for the kids.

“We have activity sheets for them to work on while their eating breakfast, we have chalk drawings on the sidewalk, we have crafts for them to make their own mask and make their own crowns.” Thompson explained.

The parade and block party gives children a chance to be more involved in the community while having some fun. This year’s theme is the ‘Magic of Childhood’ and organizers said there are plenty of magical moments for children and adults to enjoy.”

“Just love being down here around good people, good fun, clean fun.” Attendee, Uneka Merriweather said.

Although it was a chilly start to Saturday morning many attendees did not let that affect the day.

Attendee, J’Nya Kidd said “Just wanted to come out just have my little cousin do something fun.”

“It’s a little cool, a little brisk but there’s not a rain cloud in the sky.” Thompson said.

After the parade families got an opportunity to participate in a pancake relay race.