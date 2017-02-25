Fancy Free teaches teen girls about self-worth

JACKSON, Tenn. — Teenaged girls learn about self worth at special church program Saturday.

More than 150 teen girls filled Love and Truth Church for the 3rd annual Fancy Free.

The goal is to let the young ladies know they are priceless and hold key to their destiny. Saturday was filled with worship, games, guest speakers and about $1,000 in giveaways.

“We want to offer them an opportunity to experience genuine love,” Love and Truth Church youth director, Pastor Aaron Michael said. “To experience real kindness. But most of all we want to give them an opportunity to really feel the presence of the Lord. It’s the real thing that will change their like.”

If you know a teenage girl who’d be interested in Fancy Free, Love and Truth Church host the free event every February.