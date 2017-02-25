Pet of the Week: Wyn

Pet of the week: Wyn, available for adoption through Saving the animals together.

She’s a 2 year old lab mix. Her and her puppy were at Jackson rabies control and we went to rescue one and didn’t know about the other one.

The puppy was adopted right away, but Wyn is ready for a forever family!

Melissa Roberts with STAT said Wyn has great house manners, and loves to be at home, but is very playful!

Roberts said Waylon is a great family dog, and plays well with kids and other dogs!

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Wyn.