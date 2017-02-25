Thousands pack Carl Perkins Civic Center for annual Blue Suede Fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans had a chance to enjoy a dinner, listen to live music and bid on items at a silent auction for charity.

Thousands packed the Carl Perkins Civic Center for it’s 26th annual Blue Suede Fundraiser Saturday night.

“It’s a way you can come, dress up, have fun and help children so people really do support it,” Pam Nash, Carl Perkins Center CEO said.

The goal of the annual blue suede dinner and auction is to raise money for families that may have been affected by child abuse.

Nash said every dollar raised will go straight back to those families in need.

“We’re just thankful for whatever we receive tonight, because people are giving from their hearts.”

The fundraiser didn’t just bring out people from the hub city, but from other parts of the state, as well.

Betsy Brasher said she comes from Memphis every year.

“We just think this is a great thing, it’s a really important cause to support.” she said.

The sold out event allows dinner guests to bid on anything from a child’s toy to a bar of soap with all money raised benefiting the mission of ending child abuse.

But the auction wasn’t the only form of entertainment.

A real class act took the stage this year, as the Commodores performed for the crowd.

“I think our artist choice is great this year, and I know everyone is real excited about that,” Nash said.

But even with the popular choice of music, Nash says the night really has one focus — to help those who need it most.

She said more than 20 west Tennessee counties receive assistance from the Carl Perkins Civic Center, and just within the last year, the center has helped more than 10,000 children.