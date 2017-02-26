Youth honor local black history heroes with special performance

JACKSON, Tenn — Youth at one local church honored African American hometown heroes. Reading and hearing about history is one thing, but to see it in person is another.

Pastor of Zion Church of Jackson, Shamond Scales said “we’re actually going to honor some local heroes in our black community which will be great for our community to see that we have some great people here in Jackson that have done some amazing things.”

Unlike other presentations, which normally highlight national figures, youth of the church of told the story of six African Americans who’ve made an impact in the area. Program coordinator, Phylicia Brooks said she along with other committee chairs came up with the chosen heroes.

“Shirlene Mercer is one, Dr. Keith Taylor, Judge Nathan Pride, Denise LaSalle, Pastor Shamond Scales, and Brenda K. Monroe-Moses.”

Black history hero, Shirlene Mercer was involved in the civil rights movement. Although she couldn’t attend the program her daughter, Tina, was there to see the performance.

“I am so proud of my mom she has so many accomplishments and she’s so selfless.” Tina Mercer said.

Tina said her mom along with other black leaders was apart of making change. “They kind of got together and just had a charge of trying to stand up for African American rights in Madison county.” Mercer said.

Pastor Scales said having the youth put on the presentation shows them they have role models right in their own backyard.

“I think it’s always great for them to hear about what other people have come through and other people have accomplished so they can know what is possible for them.” Pastor Scales said.

After weeks of long practices Brooks said the kids ultimately benefited the most.

“Those will be people that the kids can kind of look up to and if they see them they’ll know okay now I know who this is or I know who that is.” Brooks said.

Pastor Scales says he’s proud of the youth, and happy to see them so involved in church and doing great things.