2 charged in north Jackson CashMaster robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been charged in the Thursday afternoon robbery of CashMaster in north Jackson.

Debreccia Davis and Laurence Johnson both face robbery charges after police say Davis went into the Vann Drive business and demanded money before Johnson drove the getaway vehicle, according to court documents.

Employees told police Davis entered the store around 2:40 p.m. and handed the cashier a note instructing her to “give her all the money in the cash drawers or she would shoot the place up,” according to an affidavit.

The cashier gave Davis the money and she then left in a silver Dodge Avenger driven by a man later identified as Johnson.

About an hour after the robbery, officers stopped the vehicle in Shelby County where the two were taken into custody.

Police say Johnson admitted to driving to and from the CashMaster to commit the robbery.

An employee identified Davis as the woman who robbed her, according to an affidavit.