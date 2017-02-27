Generals vs Generals at the Ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn — We have a Generals on Generals match up set to take place here in Jackson.

April 4th, the Jackson State Community College Generals will be go head to head with the Jackson Generals in a preseason exhibition game.

A moment the JCSS players and staff are looking forward too, said head coach Tyson Malik.

“Looking forward to meeting some of the guys and then just seeing really what that level of ball is all about,” Malik said. “You know they play really good league here, but it’s a good jump from our level to double A ball and I think their really excited just to see how good these guys really are.”

The game will start at 6:05 that Tuesday night. Admission is five dollars, with all proceeds going to the Generals Care Foundation.

The Jackson Generals season opener will be Thursday, April 6th.