Madeline Moiser signs with Dyersburg State CC

MEDINA, Tenn —┬áMadeline Moiser from South Gibson High signed to play softball with Dyersburg State Community College next season.

She said her decision was easy after practicing at Dyersburg last year.

“Whenever I practiced with them, the team just really you know like was nice,” Moiser said.

Mosier said she will pitch next season, along with playing outfield and doing some hitting.