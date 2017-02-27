Mugshots : Madison County : 2/24/17 – 2/27/17

1/48 John Kevin Phillips Retaliation for past action

2/48 Yurik Kraynyuk Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/48 Willie Savage Shoplifting, public intoxication

4/48 Vantedeius Beasley Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/48 Tonya Sarkozi Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/48 Terry Kelly Violation of order of protection

7/48 Terri Horton Shoplifting

8/48 Taylor Seay Contributing to delinquency of a child

9/48 Susan Beard DUI, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations

10/48 Sedarious Fuller Contraband in penal institution, violation of probation

11/48 Robert Nelson Shoplifting

12/48 Rico Davis False imprisonment, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/48 Ricco Jenkins Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/48 Raven Perry Public intoxication

15/48 Matthew Outlaw DUI

16/48 Mary Jones Failure to appear

17/48 Marcus Boyd DUI, violation of implied consent law, blocking traffic

18/48 Malcolm Fuller Aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, resisting stop/arrest

19/48 Luke Calton Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/48 Kristina Moffett Schedule II & IV drug violations, failure to appear

21/48 Kevin Young Aggravated assault, vandalism

22/48 Kelsey Wood Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

23/48 Keith Aspiranti Violation of probation

24/48 Justin Purdy Violation of community corrections

25/48 Joshua Rucker Failure to appear

26/48 Joseph Lynn DUI, violation of implied consent law, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/48 Jorge Ramirez Aggravated assault

28/48 Joe Long DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

29/48 Jamie Williamson Simple domestic assault

30/48 Jabria Jones Vandalism

31/48 Hyon Westerfield Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/48 Humberto Villarreal Shoplifting

33/48 Gregory Jarmon Public intoxication

34/48 Erik Ervin DUI, vandalism

35/48 Donzell Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/48 David McGilvray Theft over $1,000

37/48 David Barr Assault

38/48 Damon Goodman Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/48 Corey Spears Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/48 Corey Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license

41/48 Christopher Hardy Failure to comply

42/48 Carlene Conner Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

43/48 Bernard Boles Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/48 Belinda Voyles Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

45/48 Andrea Wilbanks False reports

46/48 Andashiki Hillard Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

47/48 Alice Campos DUI

48/48 Adrian Garcia False reports

































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/27/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.