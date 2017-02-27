Rose Hill Elementary holds first-ever Black History Month program

JACKSON, Tenn.-Rose Hill School held its first-ever Black History Month program, Monday.

The day included singing by the school choir, dancing and spotlights on individuals making a difference through the years.

Jackson City Court Clerk Darrel Hubbard served as the guest speaker.

“And the beauty of it is seeing that everyone is different. It’s not only Black History but it is everybody’s history and they can know that it is a part of them as well, no matter what the culture, no matter what the color is,” said Teresa Bunch, a first grade teacher at Rose Hill.

School leaders said they hope to continue this program for many years.