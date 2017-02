THP report: Fatal crash in Henry County claims life of driver

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.-An afternoon crash in Henry County has claimed the life of a driver.

According to the THP, Trey Lightfoot, 18, of Big Sandy was driving south on Highway 69 near Manleyville Road when he crossed the center line, hitting a pickup truck driven by a 79-year-old man from Big Sandy. Troopers said that driver was injured.