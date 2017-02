WEATHER UPDATE

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE TODAY AND TONIGHT AS WARMER AIR CONTINUES TO MOVE INTO THE REGION. EVEN WARMER AND MORE UNSTABLE AIR WILL BE IN PLACE BY TUESDAY SETTING THE STAGE FOR A POTENTIAL SEVERE WEATHER EVENT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com