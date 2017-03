Calls to Crimestoppers help identify three suspects accused in store thefts

JACKSON, Tenn.-Police said thanks to countless calls to Crimestoppers, they have identified three Lane College students as the men behind recent thefts at Walmart and Kroger.

Antavius Long and Kevion Franklin are charged with theft. Officers said the third suspect has not yet been arrested.

According to court papers, they are suspected of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise from the two stores in January.