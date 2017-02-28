Former National Guard sergeant, deputy indicted on theft, misconduct charges

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former National Guard sergeant and sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on theft and official misconduct charges.

Dave Pendleton, 39, is accused of stealing $129,369 worth of government property while serving as a supply sergeant between July 2014 and August 2015 when stationed at the National Guard Armory in Perry County, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The stolen property included aviation and vehicle fuel and equipment, according to the release.

Further investigation reportedly revealed that while he was employed as a deputy at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton used his county-issued gas key to purchase gas for his private vehicle in July and August 2015.

Agents also learned that Pendleton confiscated a weapon during a May 2015 arrest that was never entered into evidence and was last seen in his possession, the release states.

Pendleton is no longer an employee of the National Guard or the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

The Perry County grand jury indicted Pendleton on Monday on one count of theft over $60,000 and five counts of official misconduct.

Pendleton was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $25,000 bond.