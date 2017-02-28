Lane College represented in the White House

JACKSON, Tenn — The Lane College Dragons are soaring across the country to the nation’s capital.

“You have to sit at the table in order to be apart of any conversation that takes place,” said Lane College Administrator Richard Donnell.

This week, Lane’s President Dr. Logan Hampton along with 60 other presidents of historically black colleges and universities met with President Trump and his administration to discuss the future and finances of their schools.

“It’s critical that they sustain and remain viable. It’s never too late to assistant them in anyway that might be needed,” Donnell said.

Donnell said the college presidents are making another request.

“The HBCU presidents for some time now have been attempting to get the White House initiatives on HBCU’s moved from the Department of Education where it is currently to the White House.”

Donnell said moving it to the White House will provide direct access to the president.

Tuesday, that is exactly what President Trump did by signing an executive order.

“We will pledge our support to your mission and our shared mission of bringing education to all of our people,” said President Trump, following the executive order signing.

“It was a wow moment. This administration knows the value of education and is committed to education, in general, and HBCU’s in particular,” said President Hampton said.

Dr. Hampton said the committee heard remarks from Vice President Pence and Secretary of Education, Betsey Devos.

Donnell praises the Commander in Chief but said Mister Trump’s actions will truly tell if he is serious about the schools.

“Once we see the budget and what’s in it and see whether or not Pell Grants will be increased or Title III has been increased, then we will know the true commitment of the Trump administration to HBCU’s.”

President Trump’s executive order also establishes a President’s Board of Advisers on HBCU’s, but still leaves much of the budgeting and administration of the initiative in the Department of Education.