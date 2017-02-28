Milan’s FEMA Safe Room ready for residents in case of severe weather

MILAN, Tenn.-The city of Milan said it is ready to help its citizens if they need shelter during our severe weather.

Tuesday afternoon, the Milan Fire Department made sure the city’s FEMA safe room is ready, just in case.

The fire chief said the safe room is an asset to the entire community.

“Should we see any threats come through,or coming close to our area we will go ahead and open it up and allow people to come in and check in,” said Chief Steve Dillard of the Milan Fire Department.

At noon Wednesday, the city of Milan is planning a city-wide tornado drill at the FEMA safe room commemorating Severe Weather Awareness Week.