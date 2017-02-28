Officers asking for help following rash of car burglaries

MILAN, Tenn.-Officers throughout Gibson County are asking for help tracking down some thieves after more than 40 vehicles were broken- into in the last two weeks.

Officers belive this person seen in surveillance video is responsible for at least some of the auto burglaries… and need your help identifying him. A cash reward is being offered.

Call the the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 855-1121, the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309 or the Medina Police Department at (731) 783-1437, if you recognize him.