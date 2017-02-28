Pastor of LaFollette church accused of sexually abusing teen

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) – A pastor of a church in LaFollette is facing sex charges after being accused of abusing a teenage girl who lived with him.

Local news outlets report that 68-year-old Jimmy E. Orick of Jacksboro was arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of sexual battery and aggravated statutory rape.

Records show the then-16-year-old girl, who had been living with Orick for three months in Jacksboro, told her mother that Orick had molested her and that she had an audio recording to prove it.

Her mother then contacted authorities.

Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office say Orick was the pastor of Mountain View Independent Baptist Church in LaFollette and has since resigned.

He posted bail and was released. It’s unclear if Orick has an attorney to comment on the charges.