Suspect in CashMaster robbery charged with tampering with evidence

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of two suspects in last Thursday’s robbery at CashMaster on Vann Drive is facing a new charge.

Court papers from Tuesday’s arraignments show Debreccia Davis will also face a count of tampering with evidence.

Police say she set aside more than $2,000 of the money taken from the CashMaster and gave it to her mother to bond her out of jail.

Both Davis and Laurence Johnson face robbery charges.