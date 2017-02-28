USJ Lady Bruins prepare for state final four

JACKSON, Tenn — The USJ Lady Bruins find themselves in the final four for the 2017 season. They took down FRA last Friday, 64-46 to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. Not knowing when they’ll be back, head coach Tony Shutes is telling his girls to soak up the experience.

“Early in my career, you know we went on a regular basis and I think we began, I began to take it for granted and then when you go on a 12 year drought, it just makes you think how special it is and I’m just glad for these group of girls to get a chance to experience that atmosphere because it’s just awesome,” Shutes said.

The school is pumped as they’ve cancelled classes Friday for the middle and high school so they can attend the game.

The Lady Bruins will take on BGA Friday at 1:15 at Lipscomb University.