West TN Women’s Center holds ribbon cutting at JMC General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.-The West Tennessee Women’s Center at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to officially open its new nursery, which is located on the third floor.

Hospital officials said it will allow greater opportunities for bonding between mother and baby.

“We want our moms and babies together as much as possible to increase that bonding and that connection time , increase breast feeding rate that’s what a mom has chosen to do, breast feeding, being closer together helps with that,” said Tina Prescott , chief nursing officer with the West Tennessee Women’s Center.

Approximately 3,100 babies are born every year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.